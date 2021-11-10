First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 675.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $692.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.03 and a 200 day moving average of $672.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.