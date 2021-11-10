First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 393.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

