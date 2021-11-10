First Trust Advisors LP Buys 200,923 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

VALE stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.