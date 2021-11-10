First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 476,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

