First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

