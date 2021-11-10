FinNexus (FNX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $6,623.99 and $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

