Financial Comparison: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Online Education Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% Afya 18.27% 9.43% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Online Education Group and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Afya has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.79%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Afya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.17 $22.52 million $0.27 9.00 Afya $233.20 million 6.34 $56.66 million $0.51 31.14

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Afya beats China Online Education Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

