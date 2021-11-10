Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,814 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,990. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.