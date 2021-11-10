Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.15

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 448197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
