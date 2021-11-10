Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.15

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 448197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

