Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 145,800 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 97.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,780,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

