Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

