Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Merchants by 39.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Merchants by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FRME stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

