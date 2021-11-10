Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.06 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004151 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $7.06 billion and approximately $730.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00217853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

