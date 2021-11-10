Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 100.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.98. The company had a trading volume of 372,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.74. The firm has a market cap of $920.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.