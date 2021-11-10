Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.