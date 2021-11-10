Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 7,180 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

