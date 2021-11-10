Everex 24 Hour Volume Hits $575,941.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Everex has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $575,941.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

