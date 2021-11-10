Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20-0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-102.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.13 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

