Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

