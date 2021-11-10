Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $9.86. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 4,151 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $564.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

