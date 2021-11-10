Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of EVAX stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 19,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

EVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.