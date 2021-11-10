EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $701.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $534,355.23 and approximately $701.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

