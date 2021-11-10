Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERAS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 115,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,607. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $25,651,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

