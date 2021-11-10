Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

