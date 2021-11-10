Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXK. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 218,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $932.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

