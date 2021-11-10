Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 532,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,882. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

