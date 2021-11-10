Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $68,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

