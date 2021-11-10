Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $18.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 676,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

