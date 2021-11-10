Elitium Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $106.40 million and $711,018.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00005876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

