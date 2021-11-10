Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issues Earnings Results

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELYM opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELYM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

