Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,008. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

