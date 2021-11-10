EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.26

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.26 and traded as high as $55.45. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 9,559 shares traded.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

