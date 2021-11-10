Edgeless Price Up 79.4% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Edgeless has a market cap of $5.43 million and $7,228.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

