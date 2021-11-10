E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.54. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

