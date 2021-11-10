e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 360,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 393,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

