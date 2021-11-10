Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $148,784.60 and $343,666.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00421891 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $670.66 or 0.00979427 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

