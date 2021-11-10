DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.48.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

