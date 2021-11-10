Donut Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $11,373.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,607.12 or 1.00192739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.93 or 0.06999521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

