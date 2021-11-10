Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. 496,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,206. Domtar has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

