DogeCash Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $363,656.22 and $4,164.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 369.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 109.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,915,390 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.