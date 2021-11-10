Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 234 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $394.56. 1,020,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,227,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.62 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

