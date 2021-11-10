Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

