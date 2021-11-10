Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.29 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.