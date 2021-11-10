Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $40.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,388. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.