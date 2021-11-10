Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.17.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

