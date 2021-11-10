Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

DLR stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. 848,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,787. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.