Dicker Data Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57). Also, insider David Dicker sold 2,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.40 ($11.00), for a total value of A$42,196,000.00 ($30,140,000.00). In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $249,635.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

