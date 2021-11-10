Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 142,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.