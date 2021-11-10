Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 142,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.