Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.