Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 23,575 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forestar Group worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

